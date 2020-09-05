SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $504.66

Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $504.66 and traded as high as $790.00. SDL shares last traded at $756.00, with a volume of 153,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $683.56 million and a P/E ratio of 32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 504.66.

About SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

