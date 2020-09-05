Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Position Decreased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 4.4% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 911,215 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,694 shares of company stock worth $1,214,807. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 3,193,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,129. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

