Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.84

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and traded as high as $109.60. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd shares last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 926,823 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

