Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.32

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.32 and traded as high as $104.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 137,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

