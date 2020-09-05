SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $15.62. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 49,988 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

