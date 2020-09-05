Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.96. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 3,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,115 shares during the period. Severn Bancorp makes up about 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 5.47% of Severn Bancorp worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

