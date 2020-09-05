Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys 6,660 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $6,323,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Booking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking stock traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,917.74. The stock had a trading volume of 379,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,896. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,774.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,604.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.