Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys 830,302 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,302 shares during the period. New York Times makes up approximately 10.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 1.14% of New York Times worth $79,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 3,039,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

