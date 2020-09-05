Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,401 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Zillow Group comprises about 0.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 124.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 485,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.