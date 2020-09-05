Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 1.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 768,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,053. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

