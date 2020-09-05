Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $35.12 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. PetIQ accounts for 4.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 3.55% of PetIQ worth $35,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 67.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETQ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 288,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,409. The firm has a market cap of $955.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

