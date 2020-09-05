Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $61.64 Million Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,133 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 8.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dynatrace worth $61,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

DT traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,963. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,009,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

