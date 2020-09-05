Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Arco Platform makes up about 0.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arco Platform by 95.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Arco Platform by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.14. 217,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.