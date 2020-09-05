Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 424,360 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 424,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,345,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 2.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

