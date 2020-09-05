Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 528,490 Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,590,000. Warner Music Group comprises about 2.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE WMG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 778,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,930. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

