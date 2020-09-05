Shannon River Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the quarter. 1-800-Flowers.Com makes up approximately 2.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 1.71% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,701 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,129. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FLWS traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 995,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

