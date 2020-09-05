Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 63,159 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,159 shares during the period. Nice comprises about 3.7% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Nice worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nice by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 88.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NICE traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,433. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $238.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

