Shannon River Fund Management LLC Takes $25.74 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 569,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,000. Verint Systems makes up about 3.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

