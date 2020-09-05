Shannon River Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624,411 shares during the period. Immersion makes up 0.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 2.51% of Immersion worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 296,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,855. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

