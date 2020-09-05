Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.59. Shawcor shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 556,162 shares.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The company has a market cap of $187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$41,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,498.28.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.