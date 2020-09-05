Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 656,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $699.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $652.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

