Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $8,130.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

