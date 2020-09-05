Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Rises By 12.9%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after buying an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.82. 822,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,257. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.