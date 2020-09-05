Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Increases By 14.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 56,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ducommun by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

