SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $45,430.98 and $4,464.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.