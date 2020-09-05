Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.62. Sky Solar shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 36,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

