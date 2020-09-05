SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,150 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

