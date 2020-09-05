Social Send (SEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $204,682.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Social Send has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023400 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004001 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003819 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000531 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

