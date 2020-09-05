SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after buying an additional 11,277,084 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,077,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after buying an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 2,803,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,299. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

