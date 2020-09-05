SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,325,000 after buying an additional 9,499,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,800,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after buying an additional 634,354 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 652,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 1,104,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,690. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

