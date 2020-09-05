Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,562.19

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,562.19 and traded as high as $2,632.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,553.00, with a volume of 219,962 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($38.29) to GBX 2,935 ($38.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,562.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

