Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,361 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises about 14.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Spectrum Brands worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $59.80. 315,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

