Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.21

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and traded as high as $94.80. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 115,962 shares changing hands.

SPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company has a market cap of $377.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.47.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

