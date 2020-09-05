Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0108

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $4,362.16 and $26.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,990,596 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

