Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $25.90. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 85,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

