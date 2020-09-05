suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 44.3% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One suterusu token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $9.93 million and $3.36 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,576,311 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

