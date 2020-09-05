T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,981.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,900 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 3.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $37,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 277.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,675,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,429. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

