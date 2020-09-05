TCG Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,287,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

