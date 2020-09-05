TCG Advisors LP Decreases Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

TCG Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after buying an additional 4,826,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 2,721,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,265,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period.

NEAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 892,442 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

