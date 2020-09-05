TCG Advisors LP Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,568,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

