TCG Advisors LP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.1% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCG Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 379,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

