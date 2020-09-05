TCG Advisors LP Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

