TCG Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

