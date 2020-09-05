TCG Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.58. 123,349,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,607,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

