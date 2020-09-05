TCG Advisors LP Purchases 40,634 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 147.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,279 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41.

