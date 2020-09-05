TCG Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. 501,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

