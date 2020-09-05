TCG Advisors LP Sells 29,397 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 124,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 980,246 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

