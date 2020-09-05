TCG Advisors LP Sells 86,153 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TCG Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,153 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,133 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

