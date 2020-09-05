TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.37

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $24.28. TELUS shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,442,395 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

