TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $11.09. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

About TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.